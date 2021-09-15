ModernGhana logo
15.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

School bus driver jailed for fondling pupil’s breast

A 41-year-old school bus driver who fondled the breast of a 10-year-old girl on board a bus at Adentan in Accra has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Theophilus Laryea, charged with indecent assault, pleaded guilty with “explanation”.

The Court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Laryea's explanations confirmed his plea of guilt.

The Court said in sentencing Laryea, it took into consideration some mitigating factors, including his quick admission of guilt, the fact that he had no previous conviction and the remorse displayed by him.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated before the court that the complainant is a network administrator and the victim's aunty.

Police Chief Inspector Lanyo said the victim is a class four pupil of a school name withheld at Adenta.

Prosecution said Laryea was also a driver of the school.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said during the month of July this year, at about 2:55pm, the victim left her class to board the bus. Accused now convict, walked to her and fondled the victim's breast.

Prosecution said the victim who was not pleased with Laryea's conduct narrated her ordeal to the complainant who reported the matter to the school authorities.

According to prosecution, the school's transport manager reported the incident to the Police and the accused was arrested, cautioned and released on bail.

GNA

