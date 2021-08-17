ModernGhana logo
Businessman butchered to death, body dumped in bush at Kintampo

1 HOUR AGO

Residents of Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region are still in shock over the alleged gruesome murder of a businessman from the town, Mahama Bani alias scientist.

He was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The deceased owns several businesses including a filling station, transport company and a shop that deals in spare parts of chainsaw machines.

Reports say he embarked on a business trip to the southern part of the country when he was attacked by unknown assailants leading to his death.

He was missing for about four days with his phone switched off.

A close source to the family said he left home with an amount of Gh¢ 50,000 to purchase goods but met his untimely death on the trip.

His dead body was discovered yesterday in the bush near Kintampo with marks suspected to be cutlass wounds all over his body.

The body has been deposited at a morgue in Kintampo.

The police investigators make strides to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.

Plans are currently underway by the bereaved family to convey the body to Busunu for burial.

