14.08.2021 Social News

Liberia: Gender Ministry condemns gruesome killing of 2-year-old girl in Rivercess County

By Eric Pervist || Liberia
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the gruesome killing of Hannah Pewee a 2-year-old girl in the ITI community, Rivercess County.

It is reported that Friday Zian commonly known as Bill stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife on August 10, 2021 due to the victim's father alleged refusal to pay his (Friday Zian) debt.

Gender expresses dismay that in spite of heightening calls for a violent free environment for women and children - some individuals are bent on heartlessly inflicting violence on women, children and vulnerable people.

The Ministry applauds the Liberia National Police for the swift arrest and subsequent forwarding to the court of the alleged perpetrator.

"We empathize and sympathize with the victim's family during these stressful and unfortunate times. We cannot fathom as to why someone will heartlessly squeeze out the life of an innocent young soul. This is so disheartening and inhuman! We call on the court to render uncompromising justice", Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr asserted.

Already, the Ministry of Gender has instructed its Rivercess County's team to provide psychosocial counselling for the victim's immediate family.

The Ministry assures the public that it will remain engaged in ensuring that justice is served.

