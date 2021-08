Listen to article

Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge, Justice Samuel Marful-Sau has passed on.

Justice Marful-Sau was a member of the 7-member Supreme Court panel that decided the 2020 Election Petition brought before the Court by former President John Dramani Mahama.

He was appointed to the Court in 2018 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Watch Full Video: