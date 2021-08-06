ModernGhana logo
S/R: Body of slain policewoman moved to Obuasi, family reschedules memorial service to Thursday

The Savannah Regional Police Command upon request from the family of the late constable Sandra Aseidu have conveyed her body from the West Gonja hospital in Damongo to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The body of the female Police Constable was released to the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Outgoing Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako said there was nothing the command could do since it was the wish of the family.

He explained that the IGP would have per the norm of the service, bear part of the financial burden such as the mortuary and autopsy bills.

He further disclosed that the regional command will join the family in Obuasi next week to commiserate with them.

The one-week anniversary of the late female officer was initially planned for Saturday, August 7 but has been slated for Thursday, August 12, 2021 following the request by her family.

The slain policewoman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend named Louis Asante alias Gago on Monday, August 2, 2021 after reportedly met her with another man in her room.

The police have intensified efforts to apprehend the suspect who is currently at large.

