Obuasi Municipal Assembly Ranked 11th In MMDAs Performance Contract; 2nd Best In Ashanti Region

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly (OMA) has been ranked eleventh (11th) in the 2020 National Rankings of Municipal and Metropolitan District Assemblies (MMDAs) Annual Government Service Performance Contract across the country.

The Assembly was also ranked second (2nd) in the Ashanti Region after performing creditably in key performance areas including general administration, human resource management, financial management, reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, environment, and sanitation.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah in an interaction with the Information Services Department expressed appreciation to management, Assemblymen, and the staff of OMA for working assiduously to ensure the Assembly attains this feat. He said, " I am really excited our hardwork has paid off. This is indeed a remarkable feat, we all deserve a pat on the back".

Honourable Adansi-Bonah further appealed to Management, Staff and Assembly Members not to rest on their oars but rather double their efforts to enable the Assembly perform better in the subsequent rankings.

The Municipal Coordinating Director Mr Francis Dwira Darko, also praised Management and Staff of the Assembly for there dedication to duty. He congratulated them for their achievement but added that there is still more room for improvement.

"Management and staff worked very hard to get to our current position and will not relent but rather put in more efforts to move farther in the next rankings," he added.

Mr Dwira Darko called for the support and cooperation of residents of Obuasi since the Assembly is doing its best to deliver on its mandate to improve their livelihoods. He appealed to the General public to pay their fees, levies and tolls promptly to the Assembly.

The 2020 MMDAs Performance Contract

The Monitoring and Verification exercise was for the year 2020 based on the Local Government Service’s Performance Contract of the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The ranking is essential to monitor and verify the annual performance of RCCs & MMDAs based on their Annual Performance Evaluation Reports from the Performance Contracts signed between the RMs and RCDs at the regional level as well as the MMDCEs and MMDCDs at the local level.