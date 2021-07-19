ModernGhana logo
19.07.2021

Covid-19 upsurge: Don’t allow students to go home for mid-term break – GES to SHS heads

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has written to heads of all senior high and technical schools not to allow any student to go home for the mid-semester break.

According to the GES, mid-semester break should be observed in schools with no academic activity.

This is due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

A letter from the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the Director General of GES recommends that the mid-term break should be “restricted to campus and boarding students must not be allowed to go home”.

“These actions are necessary to prevent and control outbreaks in schools and in the general population,” the letter dated Monday, July 19, 2021 said.

In pursuant to the letter, the GES has written to all heads of SHTSs to keep the students in schools.

As a result, academic work will resume on Monday, July 26 as scheduled.

---3news

