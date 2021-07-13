Ejura probe: We’re not magicians, tell us the whole truth – Committee to witnesses

The 3-member committee probing the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has urged witnesses who appear before it to be candid in their account.

The committee said it cannot make assumptions or concoct stories to make up its report, hence is relying on the full and accurate accounts of witnesses to enable it do a good job.

“We know that everyone wants the truth to come out…but if you appear before the committee, and you decide to narrate only certain things you want to say without telling it all, sitting here, we [the committee members] are not magicians,” Justice George Kingsley Koomson, the Chairman of the Committee said.

“I will plead with all witnesses who will appear before us that; just say it as it is because there is no point in trying to conjecture about some of the evidence or leaving some unsaid,” he added.

Mohammed Nafiu, a cousin of Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Macho Kaaka who was killed by some unknown persons during his testimony before the committee on Monday, July 12, 2021, did not indicate to the committee that he was at the scene of the chaos in the area, although a video tendered in by Joy FM journalist showed him present.

Justice Koomson, who noticed this, said the witness and all others who appear before the committee should not hold back any information they have on the incident, as the committee's work is not to prosecute or indict anyone.

“If you don't help us, the justice that you are calling for, the truth you want to be told, we cannot manufacture it. Everybody has their opinion and stories to tell. It is our duty to synchronize all these pieces of evidence to arrive at a conclusion and make recommendations, but if those who were present are not willing to let us know exactly what took place, then the entire evidence becomes speculative,” he said.

“Nobody is indicting anybody or causing the arrest of anybody. All that we are required to do is to listen to the people. The evidence they will bring will help us make our findings and make recommendations,” he added.

---citinewsroom