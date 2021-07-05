Insecurrity everywhere, Ghanaians are not safe under you — PPP Presidential Candidate blasts Akufo-Addo

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) presidential candidate for 2020 general elections, Brigitte Dzogbenuku has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the recent robberies and killings in the country.

She said the President must take urgent steps to solve the growing insecurity in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to Joyce Ohenewaa Kwapong on TodayGhanaNews TV’s EMPOWERMENT HOUR show, on Friday 2nd July 2021, she said, “the insecurity we are starting to feel right now in Ghana is frightening and the president must ensure our security."

Commenting on the recent massacre of three young men at Ejura in the Ashanti region who protesting for justice for the slain social activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, the PPP presidential candidate noted that though she has been out of the country for over a week, “I don’t know what the President has said, yet no amount of apologies will bring back those people who have died but they must be rendered all the same”.

She called on the president to punish severely the security personnel who committed those heinous crimes.

“So, the president should sit up and look into the security services and find out who actually sent them (the Military) to go and kill those young men at Ejura,” she posited.

She added, "there is no sense in ruling a country with fear. Then it becomes a normal dictatorship where people in the country are afraid to speak out because when they do, they will be attacked or killed.

“I don't think there's any form of compensation that is going to bring those dead people back but what they must do is reinstates a sense of security in the whole country and ensure that the security services can be trusted."

Brigitte Dzogbenuku recalls in 2014 when they went for the Occupy Flagstaff House demonstration where they were allowed to demonstrate peacefully without military or police intimidation.

“The policemen were all over the place, they had their water cannons they were fully kitted to the hilt but they went along with us peacefully, we didn’t do anything to endanger their lives and they didn't touch us, they walked with us and they make sure that we behaved,” she added

.