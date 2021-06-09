Clear demonstration of breakdown of law and order: The President and Chief Justice should resign

COVID-19 has been ravaging the nation, America and Russia were not spared in the devastating effect of COVID-19, many families lost their love once, the nation lost very prominent citizens, and Ghana was no exception. It brought the Ghanaian economy to its knees. Millions of cedis, loans, the stabilization and contingent funds were spent in sustaining stagnant economic effect. Sir John, a prominent citizen of our country was a victim.

In the last address by the president, Nana Addo, he bemoans Ghanaian to continue to observe COVID restriction, such as wearing of mask and social distance, failure to observe such attract penalty including imprisonment.

As I speak some citizens are serving jail term, some are still facing persecution in our various court of law, one which comes to mind is Christ Embassy Church.

It is intriguing and audacious to see the president, vice, chief Justice and the state Attorney being in a funeral function where there’s no observance of COVID restriction, a clear violation of the act and therefore the perpetrators must be brought to book.

Backbone of Good Governance call on the president and the vice, the state attorney, and the Chief Justice who were present at Sir Johns funeral to demonstrate leadership by upholding the laws of the land which is Supreme than any other person and resign from post to deter others from doing same.

We call on the IGP to institute an investigation into the event and help preserve law and order

EVAND ARMOO