Gambian Minister calls on GTEC Director-General

Gambia’s Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Badara Alieu Joof has paid a working visit to the Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Mohammed Salifu.

Welcoming the visiting Gambian Minister, Prof Salifu gave a background to what led to the merger of the erstwhile National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the sweeping reforms that had taken place within Ghana’s tertiary education landscape in the last four (4) years.

He further emphasized the commitment of the Government of Ghana to increase and meet the target of forty percent (40%) gross enrolment ratio in tertiary education.

For his part, the Gambian Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Badara Alieu Joof made reference to efforts to recalibrate educational institutions in the Gambia to conform with research and innovations in the world.

He said it was against this backdrop that the Government of Gambia recognized the need to transform the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) into a University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET). After a thorough scan of the sub-region, the institution settled on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana as its mentor. As part of the Mentorship programme USET will focus on Civil, Electrical/ electronic, Geomatics and Mechanical engineering as well as Veterinary Medicine for a start. USET is one of the selected ACE Impact Centers.

Minister Badara Alieu Joof indicated the need for capacity building for the Gambia National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) and called for collaboration and assistance from GTEC to aid the growth of NAQAA.

In his response, Prof. Mohammed Salifu assured the visiting delegation of GTEC’s willingness to support NAQAA to build its capacity.

In attendance was Dr. Sylvia Mkandawire, Program Manager - Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence for Development Impact, officers of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission(GTEC) and the Association of African Universities (AAU).