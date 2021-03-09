ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.03.2021 Social News

Apam beach disaster: Survivor narrate events that led to drowning of his colleagues

Apam beach disaster: Survivor narrate events that led to drowning of his colleagues
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

One of the youths who escaped death on Sunday evening when 20 teens drowned at Apam in the Central Region has narrated how he survived the tragedy.

He told Citi News he only survived the ordeal after he was hit by a strong tidal wave bringing him ashore.

According to 15-year-old Kwaku Abbrew, the spot where they went swimming was familiar to them and a strong tidal wave caused the tragedy.

“When we were being carried away by the sea, we managed to swim back but realised that some of our friends had been carried away by the tidal wave. We were over 25.”

“The second tidal wave was more dangerous as most of our friends were carried away. We normally go to the area to swim, but I was a bit surprised by what happened. We normally go to the very spot to swim on Sundays,” Kwaku Abbrew said.

The victims in the drowning incident were aged between 13 and 18 years.

Some reports indicated that 20 teens may have drowned in the incident.

A preliminary report by the police also indicated that while the teens were swimming, a heavy tidal wave blew which led to them drowning on Sunday evening.

A search party tried unsuccessfully to recover the bodies that evening.

The next morning, four of the lifeless bodies of the teenagers were recovered and more bodies were found during the day.

In total, 12 bodies were retrieved; 10 males and two females.

Three of the victims who were recovered were receiving treatment at the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam and assisting the police in their investigations.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Accra: 156 suspected criminals grabbed in Police swoop
09.03.2021 | Social News
N/R: Cattle owner released after family pays GHS100,000 ransom to alleged kidnappers
09.03.2021 | Social News
Make Ghanaian fabrics compulsory for state functions – NCC boss
09.03.2021 | Social News
Rainstorm destroy houses, schools, markets in Eastern region
09.03.2021 | Social News
Gov't must be transparent in use of borrowed funds – Nii Moi Thompson
09.03.2021 | Social News
Aside fighting officials fighting corruption, tell me what Akufo-Addo has done better than Mahama? — A Plus
08.03.2021 | Social News
Designer of Ghana flag deserves a befitting monument – Anum Traditional Council
08.03.2021 | Social News
General Manager of EPCG Schools salutes women
08.03.2021 | Social News
Breaking News: 13 bodies of school children retrieved, 7 more missing in Apam beach
08.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Apam beach disaster: Survivor narrate events that led to dro...
1 hour ago

Naana Jane takes COVID-19 jab
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line