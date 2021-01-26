ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.01.2021 Regional News

Communication Students’ Awards 2021 opens nominations

By Bright Philip Donkor
Communication Students’ Awards 2021 opens nominations
Listen to article

The organizers of Communication Students’ awards Sky Infinity Group has announced the opening of nominations for the second edition of the top-notch communication awards scheme.

The awards scheme, which is believed would serve as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts and contributions in the media space will also have the ability to celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communications institutes and departments nationwide.

In a presser released today 25th January 2021, the management of the awards scheme stated that only students who are in a communication school or department or related and are also tertiary students of Ghana are qualified to nominate.

Students who wish to nominate can do so using the link and process below

http://communicationstudents.com/ nominate/

Fill the forms by typing;

i. Your Full Name

ii. Your Email

iii. WhatsApp Number

iii. School Attended

iv. Upload Professional Profile Picture

v. Select Categories

vi. Upload Proof of Work

Or Submit Links of Work

Below is the full press release and the categories:

126202143603-1i841p5bbv-awards-categories

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
We'll support you to consolidate development in the Northern region---group assures minister-designate
26.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE urges good maintenance of new Kwabenya-Atomic Biogas Toilet facility
25.01.2021 | Regional News
AirtelTigo donates items to Kumasi Children’s Home
24.01.2021 | Regional News
I'm ever ready to serve East Gonja Municipality if given the chance---Alhaji Rafik
24.01.2021 | Regional News
Upper West: President Akufo-Addo commended for retaining Dr. Hafiz as Minister
23.01.2021 | Regional News
JOSPONG Group appreciates staff
23.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE commissions ultra-modern biogas toilet facility at Kwabenya-Atomic
25.01.2021 | Regional News
Aspiring DCE for Kadjebi, Alhaji Tanko Yakubu outlines his vision for the District
22.01.2021 | Regional News
Tropenbos Ghana holds one-day media fraternisation; Introduces Pilot projects
22.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Include private tertiary institutions to absorption of fees ...
4 hours ago

Mahama ‘playing legal tricks’ to delay Election Petition cas...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line