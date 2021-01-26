Communication Students’ Awards 2021 opens nominations

Listen to article

The organizers of Communication Students’ awards Sky Infinity Group has announced the opening of nominations for the second edition of the top-notch communication awards scheme.

The awards scheme, which is believed would serve as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts and contributions in the media space will also have the ability to celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communications institutes and departments nationwide.

In a presser released today 25th January 2021, the management of the awards scheme stated that only students who are in a communication school or department or related and are also tertiary students of Ghana are qualified to nominate.

Students who wish to nominate can do so using the link and process below

http://communicationstudents.com/ nominate/

Fill the forms by typing;

i. Your Full Name

ii. Your Email

iii. WhatsApp Number

iii. School Attended

iv. Upload Professional Profile Picture

v. Select Categories

vi. Upload Proof of Work

Or Submit Links of Work

Below is the full press release and the categories: