20.01.2021 Social News

NDC Bono East Youth Wing petition Bagbin to remove first Deputy Speaker Joe-Wise

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NDC Bono East Youth Wing petition Bagbin to remove first Deputy Speaker Joe-Wise
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Wing in the Bono East Region has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin asking for the removal of the First Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu.

Popularly known as Joe-Wise, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has been accused of showing unparliamentary behaviour for describing the Techiman shooting victims during the 2020 general elections as criminals and arm robbers.

Relating those comments to suggestions made by the MP back in March 2018 when he called on the Speaker of Parliament to empower security forces to shoot and kill persons engaged in galamsey operations, the NDC Youth Wing in Bono East says he is not fit to hold the position he currently occupies.

“Mr. Speaker, we believe the functions of the First Deputy Speaker is so sensitive to the August House as well as Ghana's Democratic Development, as such the occupant needs someone with emotional intelligence to occupy, since Parliament is the House of the people,” part of the petition to the Speaker of Parliament reads.

It adds, “It is our candid view that the current First Deputy Speaker utterances do not make him fit to lead parliament in that capacity hence calling for his removal through the invocation of article 95 (2) (d) by the Hon. Members of the August House.”

On Tuesday, NDC Bono East Regional Youth Organiser Comrade Bilal Muaz Sulemana, lead the petition accompanied by some NDC Parliamentarians.

Below is the full petition:

