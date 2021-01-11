ModernGhanalogo

11.01.2021 Headlines

Two persons grabbed over fire at Aboabo station 

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region has picked up two persons in connection with a fire incident at Aboabo station in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

They have been put behind bars to assist the police in their investigations.

The two; a 37-year-old electric welder, Kofi Gyimah, and a 51-year-old shop owner, Paul Kwasi Kwakye are alleged to be responsible for the outbreak.

The electric welder was said to have been contracted by the shop owner to work at his shop on Sunday morning and while in the process fire started from the shop and spread through the building which houses other shops.

More than thirty shops located at a commercial building at Aboabo station in Kumasi were razed by fire in the early hours of Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The building which houses over 100 shops and warehouses is one of the busiest commercial facilities in the area where plastic materials and other assorted consumables are sold.

Fire officers had a hectic time bringing the situation under control as the spreading fire destroyed property running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D. O III Ackah Desmond told journalists that the building will be pulled down after an assessment is conducted as part of their investigations.

— citinewsroom

