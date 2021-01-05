UEW: More qualified staff employed to support our progressive activities – Vice-Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni has disclosed that the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) would employ more qualified staff to support its progressive activities.

He commended the Government of Ghana for granting the University financial clearance to recruit to strengthen its staff towards Management’s drive to building an academic centre of excellence in UEW.

The Vice-Chancellor revealed this yesterday, Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020, at his Office when delivering his 2020 end of year message to the members of the University Community.

He pointed out that more staff had been promoted this year than any other year in the history of UEW.

“Within the three years of my administration, many staff have been promoted from one rank to the other. We have promoted over 672 staff through a rigorous assessment of their works. From June till date, my administration has constantly been working on the promotions of various ranks of staff to ensure a just reward to the efforts of staff.

“In addition, for the first time in several years of this University, we have reactivated the mentoring programme for senior members of the University who were recruited within the last three years to help groom and guide newly appointed senior members through their career paths, and to make them resourceful in discharging their duties towards contributing proficiently to the success of the University,” he averred.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, recounted how the UEW stood side-by-side with the Effutu Municipal Directorate of Health, working very closely with the public and private health facilities in the Municipality to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at its peak in the country.

He said that some staff of UEW had served in various capacities in the country’s collective fight against the pandemic. “Some staff also took part in the contact tracings for the Municipality in addition to the University offering its vehicles to convey samples to the testing centres.”

The Vice-Chancellor assured that construction work for the Water Production Factory at the Ajumako Campus and Poultry Farm at Winneba were on the brink of completion. “These two unique projects are designed to deepen sustainability by impacting on our immediate communities through employment openings within the framework of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni on behalf of the Governing Council and his Management Team thanked staff, students and stakeholders sincerely for their excellent support in the year 2020.

“My dear friends, I acknowledge that the year 2020 came with its own share of challenges, but by the grace of the Almighty, and with the wonderful support of you our dedicated staff, hardworking students and other loyal members of the University community, there is every cause to rejoice in our collective victories.

“We can look forward to the new year with confidence that, greater grounds will be broken, greater opportunities will open, and greater achievements shall be chalked buoyed by our collective drive to making our Dear University a true Academic Centre of Excellence,” he indicated.