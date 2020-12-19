ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2020 Headlines

Otumfuo installs new Asafohene

Otumfuo installs new Asafohene
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A German-based Ghanaian scientist has been sworn in as the 22nd Asafohene by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of Asante Kingdom.

Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, succeeds Asafo Akowua II who was recently destooled by the Asantehene over charges of gross misconduct.

Know in private life as William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu, the new Asafohene until his Installation was the Manager for Climate Change at United Nations (UN) Office in Bonn, Germany.

At a ceremony to swear to Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, sub-chiefs of Otumfuo took turns to advise him on what was expected of him as the occupant of the Asafo stool.

They reminded him of the task ahead since he would automatically become Otumfuo's Akwamuhene and that of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Otumfuo told the new chief that the Asafo stool was one of the revered stools in the Asante Kingdom and must preserve the dignity and respect accorded the stool as the next occupant.

He counseled him to serve the people with honesty and desist from activities that violates customs and traditions of the Asante people by working closely with elders in his palace.

He cautioned him not to disrespect the elders and people by virtue of being the chief, but rather engage them for wise counsel to be able to provide progressive leadership for the benefit of Asanteman.

Otumfuo was of the conviction that the new Asafohene would justify the confidence reposed in him by the Kingmakers for selecting him out of 22 royals who contested for the vacant position.

The Asafohene thanked Otumfuo and his elders for the honour done him and pledged to serve the people of Asafo and Asanteman with diligence.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Victory 2024: Coalition of Disqualified Patriots urges NPP leadership to pardon independent candidates for unity sake
19.12.2020 | Headlines
COVID-19 Fight: Our airports are safe —Travellers reassured
18.12.2020 | Headlines
Mahama meets Secretary General of Commonwealth over election dispute
18.12.2020 | Headlines
Watch how EC declares disputed Sene West parliamentary results in favour of NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Fake lawyer representing Western Togoland suspects nabbed
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Police chase away NDC protestors at EC HQ; chant “No Mahama, No Peace”
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Breaking News: NDC wins Sene West Parliamentary seat with 16 votes difference
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Use laid down procedures to settle electoral disputes – National House of Chiefs to NDC
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Exhibit maturity in accepting defeat, victory – Catholic Bishops to political parties
17.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Otumfuo installs new Asafohene
2 hours ago

WR: NDC march to demand Tarkwa, Essikado-Ketan seats
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line