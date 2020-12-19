Otumfuo installs new Asafohene

A German-based Ghanaian scientist has been sworn in as the 22nd Asafohene by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of Asante Kingdom.

Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, succeeds Asafo Akowua II who was recently destooled by the Asantehene over charges of gross misconduct.

Know in private life as William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu, the new Asafohene until his Installation was the Manager for Climate Change at United Nations (UN) Office in Bonn, Germany.

At a ceremony to swear to Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, sub-chiefs of Otumfuo took turns to advise him on what was expected of him as the occupant of the Asafo stool.

They reminded him of the task ahead since he would automatically become Otumfuo's Akwamuhene and that of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Otumfuo told the new chief that the Asafo stool was one of the revered stools in the Asante Kingdom and must preserve the dignity and respect accorded the stool as the next occupant.

He counseled him to serve the people with honesty and desist from activities that violates customs and traditions of the Asante people by working closely with elders in his palace.

He cautioned him not to disrespect the elders and people by virtue of being the chief, but rather engage them for wise counsel to be able to provide progressive leadership for the benefit of Asanteman.

Otumfuo was of the conviction that the new Asafohene would justify the confidence reposed in him by the Kingmakers for selecting him out of 22 royals who contested for the vacant position.

The Asafohene thanked Otumfuo and his elders for the honour done him and pledged to serve the people of Asafo and Asanteman with diligence.

—GNA