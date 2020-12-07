2020 Election: Asantehene votes at Manhyia

Listen to article

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cast his vote at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

Otumfuo was joined by members of the royal family to cast their vote.

The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom has been a key figure in Ghana’s political scene.

The two main flagbearers President Akufo-Addo of the NPP and John Mahama of the NDC both visited him prior to the election.

He entreated both to ensure their supporters do not create chaos and violence so we have a peaceful election.

A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.

In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.