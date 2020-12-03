Odious hypocrite Adom TV apology for airing Mother Serpent bribery video act of cowardice, balderdash —Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has branded the management of Adom TV as cowards for issuing an apology letter after the airing of an alleged bribe video of President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, December 1, a video where President Nana Addo allegedly received a sum of $40,000 was aired on Adom TV.

Reactions from government officials indicated that the video was taken prior to the 2016 general elections and was rather the then-presidential candidate Akufo-Addo receiving a campaign donation.

Adom TV later issued an apology to the President for airing the video on its channel and any embarrassment and harm it may have caused.

Find the apology from the Multimedia channel below:

Reacting to the apology letter, the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi the move by Adom TV smack of cowardice and deception.

“Folks, the Notice of Apology released by the management of Adom TV in connection with the airing of a video tape in which President Akufo Addo is caught pants down taking a bribe of $40,000 on yesterday’s edition of “Nokware Mmre”, is nothing but an act of cowardice and deception,” part of the statement from the NDC communications officer reads.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the whole statement is complete balderdash and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.