ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.12.2020 Headlines

Odious hypocrite Adom TV apology for airing Mother Serpent bribery video act of cowardice, balderdash —Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has branded the management of Adom TV as cowards for issuing an apology letter after the airing of an alleged bribe video of President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, December 1, a video where President Nana Addo allegedly received a sum of $40,000 was aired on Adom TV.

Reactions from government officials indicated that the video was taken prior to the 2016 general elections and was rather the then-presidential candidate Akufo-Addo receiving a campaign donation.

Adom TV later issued an apology to the President for airing the video on its channel and any embarrassment and harm it may have caused.

Find the apology from the Multimedia channel below:

123202021130-h40o2s6eey-683d0991-9350-44ec-96ce-98855504ba5b

Reacting to the apology letter, the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi the move by Adom TV smack of cowardice and deception.

“Folks, the Notice of Apology released by the management of Adom TV in connection with the airing of a video tape in which President Akufo Addo is caught pants down taking a bribe of $40,000 on yesterday’s edition of “Nokware Mmre”, is nothing but an act of cowardice and deception,” part of the statement from the NDC communications officer reads.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the whole statement is complete balderdash and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Read the full write-up from Sammy Gyamfi below:

Folks, the Notice of Apology released by the management of Adom TV in connection with the airing of a video tape in which President Akufo Addo is caught pants down taking a bribe of $40,000 on yesterday’s edition of “Nokware Mmre”, is nothing but an act of cowardice and deception.

This shameful act smacks of double-standards and odious hypocrisy on the part of the management of the station, who have been whipped to pander to the whim of the Mother Serpent of Corruption. The whole statement is complete balderdash and should be treated with the contempt it deserves. TRUTH STANDS!

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020: Gbankoni chief predicts 'boom boom' victory for NPP
03.12.2020 | News
Aviance Ghana workers threaten strike over half salaries since lockdown
03.12.2020 | News
TOR workers lock up refinery to demand allowances
02.12.2020 | News
Let’s go to swear Nogokpo if you're not corrupt – Fiifi Kwetey challenges Akufo-Addo
02.12.2020 | News
You are the kind of politician we're looking for — Gbankoni Chief tells Bawumia
02.12.2020 | News
NPP will win 2020 polls with a very big margin – Chief predicts
02.12.2020 | News
The political prostitute journalist who recorded Akufo-Addo alleged bribery tap has fled to Benin – Baako reveals
02.12.2020 | News
NDC declares nationwide prayer and fasting for December 7
02.12.2020 | News
Dismissed PPA boss drags CHRAJ to Court over unfair treatment
02.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Gbankoni chief predicts 'boom boom' victory f...
30 minutes ago

SHC deputy MD rescues mother of 3 evicted by alleged NDC lan...
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line