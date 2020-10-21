ModernGhanalogo

Church Collapse: Nine Confirmed Dead As Rescue Efforts Underway
Some nine people have been retrieved dead following the collapse of a 3-storey building at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Church of Prosperity building came down on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when some members of the church were resting in the building after a prayer session.

The District Director of National Disaster Management Organizations (NADMO), Appiah Kodua, earlier told Citi News that one person is in critical condition at the Oda Hospital while six others have been discharged from the hospital after they were rescued.

Meanwhile, a military helicopter from the Ghana Air Force has also brought in sniff dogs to help complement the efforts of personnel from the 48 Engineers Regiment, NADMO, Fire Service, Ambulance Service the Ghana Police Service in the rescuing operations at the site.

Earlier reports suggested that over 60 persons were in the building before the collapse.

---citinewsroom

