IEA Polls: Akufo-Addo Leads With 57%

A survey conducted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on Twitter on October 16th, 2020 has shown that 57% of Ghanaians are very satisfied with the current government in terms of its performance in the past 3 years and ten months.

Out of the 5,625 respondents of the survey conducted from October 16, 2020, to October 19, 2020, 57% said they were very satisfied.

There was a direct question posed on how satisfied Ghanaians were with the performance of the government in the past 4 years.

Fifty-seven (57%) percent said they were very satisfied. 6% said they were satisfied, 7% said they were dissatisfied and 27% said they were very dissatisfied.

Most Ghanaians were very satisfied with the policies of the NPP government such us free SHS, NABCO, Ambulances to all 275 constituencies in Ghana, restoration of teacher, and trainees nurses allowances.

The creation of new regions, the peace in Dagbong and Ghana, the Zongo Development Ministry, the Planting for Food, and Jobs among other key policies have made life bearable for Ghanaians.

Some political observers who spoke to the Voiceless Media hailed President Nana Akufo-Addo for his excellent leadership skills and his effective management of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With 57% of Ghanaians very satisfied with the performance of the government in less than seven weeks to elections, as shown in the IEA survey, means that Ghanaians intend to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP government come December 7.