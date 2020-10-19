ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.10.2020 Social News

Senior Staff Of Varsities Begin Strike Today

Senior Staff Of Varsities Begin Strike Today
Listen to article

Members of the Senior Staff Association, of Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG) will today, Monday, 19 October 2020 lay down their tools over the government’s failure to pay their market premium and second-tier pension arrears dating back between 2010 and 2016.

Numbering about 4,500 in all public universities, the senior staff’s efforts to get their monies including a 21-day ultimatum to the government through the Ministry of Education last month proved futile hence their decision to embark on the strike.

Speaking to journalists, National President of the Association Abdul Majid said: “We’ve tried on several occasions to draw the governments attention through appropriate agencies such as the Ministry of Education, National Council for Tertiary Education to unfavourable policies responsible for the deteriorating condition of service of senior staff.

“These include study leave with pay, appointments and promotions, medical care for staff and their dependents etc. All attempts by the national leadership to get the government to address the above-stated concerns have proved futile.

“Pursuant to the ultimatum which was copied to the National Labour Commission and the government insensitivity to our plight, we hereby declare a redrawal of our services with effect from Monday, 19 October 2020.

“All members of the senior staff association universities of Ghana are required to lay down their tools and hoist red flags across all campuses.”

---Classfm

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Fuel Tanker Drivers Begin Sit-Down Strike
We’ve Not Threatened Any Strike – GACL Staff
Find Permanent Solution To Flooding In Northern Ghana — Yoo Naa
Increase Police Numbers Against Volta Secessionists — Afife Traditional Council Appeals
Witchcraft Is Good, All Inventors Have Witchcraft — Lucifer Reveals
Global Disability Summit: National Council On Persons With Disability Holds First Inter-Sectorial Engagement On The Eight Commitments
JB 'Killer’ Sexy DonDon Goes Berserk, Disrupts Court Proceedings
Sissala West District Gets Fire Station
Former Black Stars Captain To Be Buried On November 7
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Prof. Yaw Benneh 'Killer' Reported Dead
1 hour ago

COVID-19: Three-day Period For Negative PCR Test Result Stil...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line