Akyem States Hold Durbar To Honour Akufo-Addo Listen to articleThree Akyem States namely Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome are gearing up to honour President Akufo-Addo. Come October 2 Okyeman is expected to organize a State Durbar in honour of Mr Akufo-Addo, an illustrious son of the Akyem-Abuakwa State. The durbar is slated for 9:00am at Eseho in Kyebi and is under the patronage of the Okyenhene Osagyafuo Amoatia Ofori Panin. —Daily Guide
Akyem States Hold Durbar To Honour Akufo-Addo
Three Akyem States namely Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome are gearing up to honour President Akufo-Addo.
Come October 2 Okyeman is expected to organize a State Durbar in honour of Mr Akufo-Addo, an illustrious son of the Akyem-Abuakwa State.
The durbar is slated for 9:00am at Eseho in Kyebi and is under the patronage of the Okyenhene Osagyafuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.
—Daily Guide