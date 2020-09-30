Akyem States Hold Durbar To Honour Akufo-Addo

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Three Akyem States namely Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome are gearing up to honour President Akufo-Addo.

Come October 2 Okyeman is expected to organize a State Durbar in honour of Mr Akufo-Addo, an illustrious son of the Akyem-Abuakwa State.

The durbar is slated for 9:00am at Eseho in Kyebi and is under the patronage of the Okyenhene Osagyafuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

—Daily Guide

