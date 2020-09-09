We Need Unity To Secure Agenda 6/6—NPP Council Of Elders Tell Party Folks

Listen to article

The Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region has called for unity among members to enable the party to execute the agenda 50,000 difference and 6/6.

This statement was issued at Nkasiem in the Asutifi South Constituency when the party launched its constituency campaign team ahead of this year's general elections.

Addressing journalists the Ahafo Regional Chairman of Council of Elders, Nana Kofi Sarbeng stated, it takes only unity to achieve the target set by the party's national and regional executives that is beating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the gap of 50,000 votes and also reclaiming the two parliamentary seats ( Asunafo South and Asutifi South) belonging to the NDC.

According to him members must desist from using previous time in sabotaging others but instead, they should go out to propagate the good works rolled out by the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo to canvas for more votes.

He explained the NPP government has done a lot for the people of Ahafo so with a united front by members led by the campaign team at all levels the agenda is achievable.

Nana Kofi Sarbeng who spoke passionately on this subject mentioned, in every human institution globally people disagree to agree so with immediate effect campaign team members must iron out issues between members to propel the party which has great and better ideas in governance to power again.

The party's Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Yaw Owusu - Brempong who is a Co-Chairman of the campaign team perfectly agreed with the Regional Council of Elders Chairman and further said, all must come together to work for a common goal as mentioned already.

Yaw Owusu - Brempong affectionately called Yaw Broni expressed that the task ahead needs collective efforts so all must come on board and with a little push and unity the party will surely get there.

The Parliamentary Candidate who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Venture Capital Trust Fund added though some people are appointed to lead the party's campaign does not mean the rest must sit aloof but rather constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, party member among others must all get involved to campaign massively for the party in accordance with the strategies designed.

Saint Mark Frimpong, Party's Constituency Chairman advised members to desist from the campaign of insults because such act will not yield anything positive for the party.

The Constituency Chairman who has been appointed as Co-Chairman of the campaign team disclosed that the party has all it takes to secure massive victory so all begin confronting electorates with the hallmark initiatives exhibited by the party since voted to power.