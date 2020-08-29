The Change Maker Emmanuel Kwame Obeng Is Rescuing Drug Addicts Through The Ghetto Raid Campaign

Listen to article

Ghetto Raid is an anti-drugs campaign geared towards rescuing young youths from the bane and quagmire of drugs, its abuse and addiction.

The project is targeted at talking to and counseling over 100 drug addicts in 3 Ghettos in a small community in Ashaiman called Tabooline which is home to about 10 Ghettos. The project seeks to talk to these addicts on the impacts of drugs on their health and the need to back off.

As part of the project, the Ghetto Raid team will get into the ghettos and talk to the addicts, spend some time with them and share some hand sanitizers, nose masks, info-graphic materials and lunch with the addicts.

On the day of the project, addicts who truly want to be helped to overcome addiction will have their data taken and would be followed up to be taken to a Rehab Center who are partnering us for the project called House of St. Joseph Rehab Center in Ashaiman to undergo rehabilitation in order to recover from addiction. This is going to be the post-project training exclusive for addicts to recover from the plights of smoking and abusing drugs.

The project will then look out for benevolent organizations and charities to sponsor these changed and recovered addicts to enroll in some technical and vocational trainings geared towards equipping them with employable skills that will aid them make earns meet and take care of themselves.

The project is being led by Emmanuel Kwame Obeng a Master’s Student of International Affairs and Diplomacy at the Legon Center for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), University of Ghana. He holds a B.A in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Ghana.

He is a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Fellow and currently serves as the Country Ambassador for Youth Opportunities. He is the PR for African Youths Involve, an NGO that champions the SDG’s and the aspirations of Africa’s Agenda 2063. He also serves as the Publicity Coordinator for Global Youths Network (GYN) - A youth group with membership across the globe that seeks to network and consolidate their synergies to build a better world for all.

Emmanuel is also the founder of Chesed Africa, foundation that seeks to make impact by changing lives and maximizing destinies on the wheels of the SDG’s and Agenda 2063. He is also a prolific author who writes extensively on a myriad of topics in his popular, Kwame Obeng’s Diaries. He also writes on a number of Pan-African platforms to advance the course of the African Renaissance.