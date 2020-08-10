Police Charges Proprietor Of Bright SHS Over WASSCE Chaos

The police in the Eastern Region have charged Proprietor of the Bright Senior High School (SHS) at Akyem Kukurantumi for allegedly inciting final year students of the school to brutalise West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officials and a journalist during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Bright Amponsah was charged with abetment of crime to wit assault, assault and causing damage.

The Proprietor who was arrested and subsequently granted bail together with four other teachers of the school today, Monday, August 10, 2020, reported at the Koforidua Divisional Command to further assist the police with investigations.

The Koforidua Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Kofi Adzie Tuadzra who led the initial operation told Citi News the proprietor will soon be arraigned.

“We picked up the proprietor and we began our investigation into the allegations that he mobilised students to assault WAEC officials. The case was left with the Tafo District Headquarters. They have carried out investigations and today the parties were brought here to know the way forward and by this weekend, we will know whether they will be taken to court. We are still doing investigations. As and when we find out that there is enough evidence to support the charges against them, we will know whether we will take them to court. But when we are done, we will definitely go to court”, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Koforidua Divisional Command has beefed up security at various examination centres to provide adequate security for invigilators.

The Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, says it is yet to record a single case of examination malpractice since the examination centre at the Bright, Senior High School was moved to the Ofori Panin Senior High School following last week’s disturbances.

The Municipal Director of Education for Abuakwa North Madame Abena Gyamera who spoke to Citi News after visiting some centres in the municipality said all is well.

Madam Abena Gyamera said the education directorate is comfortable with the security so far.

“Everything is on course. When I went to the centre, the place was so quiet, so I was wondering if the students were there writing, but they were there writing calmly. By and large, everything will be good. I was shocked because the place was so quiet and peaceful.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in a statement through the state secretary Daniel Marfo Ofori Atta called for the immediate closure of the school and the arrest and prosecution of the proprietor, but Madame Abena Gyamera said the traditional council needs to go through the right procedures.

---citinewsroom