GJA Announce Opening Of Nomination For 25th Media Awards

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced that it has opened nominations for the 25th Media Awards.

On July 19, 2020, the umbrella body of journalists in the country officially launched the 25th GJA Media Awards at a ceremony held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

In a news release from the GJA dated August 2, 2020, they have reechoed that they have opened nominations for this year’s media awards. The nominations will stay open until Friday, September 9, 2020.

“The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for the 25th GJA Media Awards from Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to Friday, September 9, 2020”, a portion of the news release signed by General Secretary Kofi Yeboah has said.

The awards are open to GJA members working in the Ghanaian media establishments and cover broadcast or published works from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

Because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, this year’s awards has been scheduled to be held virtually.

Entries may be uploaded online at www.gjaawards.com, and entrants who wish to use the online platform for submission may upload ONLY ONE ORIGINAL COPY of their work in each category entered.

The GJA encourages entrants to use the online submission platform as the first and preferred option in order to minimize human contact and the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Find details of entry requirement and the categories for the media awards below: