03.07.2020 Headlines

Voter's Register: Akamba Rallies Behind Ghanaians To Register In Their Numbers

By Japhet Festus Gbede
The National Organizer of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Joshua Hamidu Akamba has urged all Ghanaians who fall within the voting age to come out in their numbers and get involved in the new voter registration exercise.

He made this known to the public on his Facebook wall on the 27th of June,2020, and assured the public that he himself will be taking part since it is a constitutional right. This Facebook post was attached with a hashtag #KickNanaOut #PossibleTogether #RescueMission

Mr. Akamba is of the view that it is only through this process that Ghanaians can be sure of kicking Nana and the NPP out from the seat of government.

He also took the opportunity to meet the MP and the constituency executives of Asawase at their constituency for a brief meeting.

He proceeded to Bono East Region where he met the Regional Organizer to pay a visit to the party agent who was severely brutalized by the NPP members at the Electoral Commission's Registration centre

Meanwhile, the Registration exercise which began on 30th June 2020 will as according to the electoral commission end on 6th August 2020

