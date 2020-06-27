Hot FM Takes Delivery Of Police Diary

The Accra-based popular radio station, Hot 93.9FM has won massive credibility and reputation, as they are the first media house to be presented with a copy of the second edition of the Ghana Police Diary magazine.

It was presented to the outfit on June 26, 2020, by the head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Greater Accra Region; DSP/Mrs. Effia Tenge during an interview on the ‘Maakye’ show hosted by Boamah Darko.

Presenting the Police Dairy, DSP/Mrs. Tenge delineated that the maiden edition which was launched in August 2019 by Dr. Joyce Aryee (Salt and Light Ministry), “focuses mainly on the Corona Virus and the Law Enforcement Officer.”

According to the much-reputed Police PRO, the book encompasses the guidelines made available to the police; the personal experiences of the officers; the challenges faced by the police as an institution; and records of the arrest of deviant citizens during the partial lockdown.

She revealed that Hot FM was the first media house to receive the book, and added that the book is a product of intense research and it is purposed to guide and inform the people--and the media.

The 'Maakye' show host; Isaac Boamah Darko, who received the Police Dairy magazine on behalf of Hot FM management assured DSP/Mrs. Effia Tenge to make effective use of the book and make sure that it serves its purpose.

Kindly Watch how DSP/Mrs. Effia Tenge Presented the Dairy to Hot 93.9FM