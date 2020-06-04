Otumfou Charity Foundation Supports Education In Ahafo Region

The Otumfou Charity Foundation based in Ashanti Region has presented a number of books to Junior High School(JHS) pupils at Kenyasi No.1 in the Asutifi North District, Ahafo Region to support and boost education at the first cycle level.

The books which comprise literature dubbed " The Cockcrow " and Oxford Dictionary of Current English were distributed to about 750 pupils coming from 11 basic schools were three are private and eight been public during a short parade at the Nana Osei Kofi Abiri Park with the attendance of Chiefs, District Education Executives, Executives of the Foundation, District Information Staff, Headmasters, Teachers, Parents, Pupils among others.

Addressing the media after the brief parade where COVID-19 safety protocols were keenly observed, the Project Manager for Otumfou Charity Foundation, Godwin Agyeman Donkor said, the Foundation and the Paramount Chief of Kenyasi No.1 had intensive discussion and it was agreed that the said exercise will propel the pupils to excel academically especially at their Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE).

According to Godwin Agyeman Donkor, the Foundation initiated and owned by Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II which has gained root and known globally aims of improving the lives of Ghanaians irrespective of where one finds himself so assisting pupils in the region to have the best of education to brighten their future is with its aims and objectives.

He explained, the Foundation selected " The Cockcrow " book for the pupils because it has short stories, drama and poems which plays vital role in English Language been one of the core subjects at their level.

He further said, most parents in the rural areas are unable to afford as compare to those in the cities so for the Foundation to move towards such direction is on point.

The President and Leader of Kenyasi No.1 Traditional Council, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, who presented the books to the pupils thanked Asantehene for supporting education in Ahafo and Ghana as a whole. According to Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, for him(Otumfou) to initiate such Foundation to solicit funds to improve the standards of education clearly shows education is key to development.

He mentioned that already the Foundation has supplied 20 sets of computers to schools in his community to boost pupils knowledge when it comes to Information Communication Technology(ICT) which is also key in this modern era.

" Take advantage of the several interventions the Foundation is offering to better your studies, " Nana Osei Kofi Abiri told the beneficiaries.

The District Education Director, Augustine Amoako Asare, revealed that for the pupils to show-up in their numbers despite them enjoying holidays obviously tells that they are more concern and passionate about their studies especially the English Language.

Augustine Amoako Asare advised parents to encourage their wards to keep ready because for pupils to excel academically reading can not be taken for granted. He stated the government and other individuals like Otumfou Osei Tutu II are doing all they can to help pupils and students in the country to excel so the beneficiaries in his community must capitalized on the initiatives to have better future.

Some beneficiaries who could not hide their excitement commended the Asantehene and Kenyasi No.1 Chief for putting good educational plans for them. They perfectly agreed that now the ball is in their court to make hay as the sun is shining.

The oxford dictionaries were presented to only JHS 2 pupils.