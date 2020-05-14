Escapee Driver Busted

The owner of the diesel truck with registration number GT 4404-11, which was impounded by the Police on Tuesday, May 5, produced the escaped driver to the Regional Police headquarters in Sunyani.

Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said investigation was on-going and the suspect would be arraigned.

He said the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Taskforce during its usual patrols sighted Gyabaah over-speeding at Abesim around 0900 hours on May 5, and ignored signals by the Taskforce to stop.

The Taskforce became suspicious and decided to chase the driver, but in his attempt to escape, Gyabaah hit and caused extensive damages to the Berekum Police highway Patrol Nissan pick-up vehicle with registration number GP 405, and another ISUZU Pick-up vehicle with registration number GI 70 belonging to the Ghana Immigration Service which were all chasing the truck.

He said upon reaching Dormaa-Akwamu, Gyabaah stopped and bolted and the Taskforce seized the truck to the Regional Police headquarters.

---GNA