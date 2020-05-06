KuYA Celebrates His Royal Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At 70

Listen to article

As codified by Cameron Dokey, "For surely a king is first a man. And so it must follow that a king does as all men do: the best he can", the Patrons, Executives, and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) today agree with this wise saying and enthusiastically celebrate the personality of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II as the King marks his 70th birthday today.

A life well lived is worth celebrating and today we celebrate you as a legend in Asanteman, Ghana, and the entire world. Happy blessed birthday King. The realization of how far you have led Asanteman, and contributed towards its stability, peace and development, we find it a deeper joy to boast in ourselves as youth of Asante to the entire world with no repose. Ayekoo Ohene.

Today, Asanteman,Ghana then the entire world would celebrate you as a hero because of your achievements on earth spans from peace mediation, education, technology, humanitarian services, and a lot that cannot be mentioned.

Through your leadership today Dagbon has a new Ya Na, your education fund caters for the needy in the society, Ghana has benefited a lot of grants from world associations like the IMF, UN and others.

As said by Percy Bysshe Shelley, "Kings are like stars -- they rise and set, they have the worship of the world, but no repose". Ohene you are a star that brightens the most darkest place with your presence.

The Patrons, Executives, and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) on this day would like to celebrate your true and genuine leadership which have been peace, love and mercy. We once again would like to wish you a blessed happy birthday. May you live longer than your predecessors for Asanteman to continually benefit from your brave leadership.

As we celebrate you today, the Patrons, Executives, and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) pray that Twedweampon Kwame, Nananom to bless you with long life full of good health and fortunes. Ohene, your life is worth emulating and we the Youth of Asanteman have taking it upon ourselves to let the world know this.

#HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY OHENE

#OHENE NYA NKWA DAAAAAA

#MAY THE KING LIVE LONG

#OPEMSOƆ WÒ TIRI NKWA!!

Thank You

Signed....

All Patrons, Executives and entire members of KuYA