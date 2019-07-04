Documentary Photography: A Great Asset To Reshape The Political Terrain Of The World

Olawoyin Smile, International Documentary Photographer

Documentary photographers are visual security watchmen because they never fail to deliver by capturing every single details available to them at a particular time. This were the words of Olawoyin Smile during the Annual Business Summit organized by a Business NGO.

Olawoyin who is a documentary photographer contracted to document the firmer president of Mexico, His Excellency Felipe Calderon during his visit in 2018, speaking during the summit, he said “The impact of a documentary photographer can never be underestimated in this current administration. Previous administration underrated documentary photographer and you can see there is no visual communication to the people.

Olawoyin also charged all political holder to engage the services of a documentary photographer so that they can command what is going out there because if they fail to do so, the media will publish what they are not meant to publish. Speaking further, Olawoyin also challenge all corporate entities to create an office for the documentary photographer. He cited an example of his project where he documented the Executive Director of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) H.E Olusegun Awolowo.

Olawoyin Smile is an international Certified Documentary Photographer who is a specialist in political landscape documentary. Olawoyin Smile, International Documentary Photographer, Specialist in Political and Social Landscape Documentary. Currently a Freelance based in Nigeria, recipient of Multi Awards both International and Local. He has deep knowledge in Public Relations and Journalism.

HIS SELECTED WORK-DONE:

1. He was officially commissioned to document the Former President Of Mexico (2006-2012). His Excellency, Felipe Calderon by Mexico Embassy (2018). 2- Also, officially Commissioned to document The First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency, Rebecca Akufo Addo by Nigeria Presidency.

2. Officially Commissioned to document the current President of Togo, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe by Nigeria Presidency.

3. Commissioned to Document 80th Birthday of Former President of Nigeria His Excellency Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo.

4. Commissioned to document Swearing- In of four Governors in Nigeria. Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo State.

5. Commissioned to document the Executive Director of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) H.E Olusegun Awolowo.

6. Commissioned to document the series of Training Projects of University of Chicago.

7. Commissioned to document Funeral Service of The First Governor of Kwara State, General Bamigboye and Ekiti State General Adebayo.

8. Commissioned to Document the First Northern Woman President of (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu.

9. Commissioned to Document The First Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo Egypt 2019.

EDUCATION & TRAINING:

He obtained ordinary National Diploma (ND) in (Marketing), OSISATECH, Enugu State. Proceeded to Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, Oyo State. Where he successfully completed the Higher National Diploma (HND) in (Cooperative & Economics Management). He completed a post Graduate Diploma in (Journalism). International Institute of Journalism, Abuja. Also, attended International Photography Conference by Now Collective. He participated in Ethics and Research Conduct Workshop by University of Chicago. And, the Visual Documentation Workshop by Push Media., and Rule and Regulation of Visual History Workshop by Ink-media