Keep Your Love Life Private

Many people don't know how to keep their love life private; instead of protecting their relationship and their partner, they easily expose them, to the extent of discussing them with their friends and exes.

The least hurt they get, they are out to tell the public using their status and profile pictures to indicate that something is wrong with their relationship.

This practice doesn't help in developing a lasting relationship. Yes there is what we call privacy in life; keep your relationship from the public's interference but never keep your partner in the dark.

If your partner does anything to hurt you, he or she should be the best person you discuss with. If after doing that, you are not getting the needed result, please seek for professional counselling or advice. A good and godly counselling will help you arrive at the best solution.

Just as you can't buy food from just any place to eat, and can't buy any drug you come across in the name of healing, don't trust just anybody you come across with the issues of your life, especially your love and relationship issues.

Just as you won't send your phone to a watch repairer to work on it for you, don't rely on friends, colleagues and relatives for advice on issues of love affairs.

They don't have what it takes to give you the best advice you need. Some know you and can easily take sides or simply share their opinion with you, which are not facts and they are not trained in that capacity either.

Respect your relationship and your partner, choose your partner over the hurt, look for how to save the relationship or resolve the issue than winning public sympathy. Your partner is not perfect; he or she makes mistakes and so do you; respecting them and not selling your partner so cheap to the public for attention, but talking to them keeps the respect you have.

When you love someone, you don't just do enough to keep them, you do more than enough because you care too much to lose them. Discussing them with the public means selling them, it means making them vulnerable instead of protecting them; talk over things with them.

Have the maturity to know that sometimes silence is more powerful than seeking attention from the public. The fact that you have issues doesn't mean you should stop believing in them. Let go the issue, work to build the relationship.

Men, who are fond of this habit, please grow up; become a king and never betray your queen to get the attention of a commoner. Put your feet in their shoes and see things from their view instead of judging them. You are free to judge them if you are perfect but as far as we are humans, no one is perfect. "For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard" - Romans 3:23 (NLT).