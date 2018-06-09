Who Bears Full Responsibility Of An Unwanted Pregnancy? Kojo Osei-Ghansah Sets The Record Straight

So in the case of abortions and matters arising ... this is what I gathered over the weekend...

1. Women should bear the sole responsibility of ensuring that they don't get pregnant by accident...

2. Also, in the event where they fail to prevent an unwanted pregnancy from occurring, their only other option is to have the baby...

Because it was their job to make sure they covered all the bases

Condoms

birth control pills

the morning after pills

testing the potency of the semen

knowing when some semen will slip out during sex

detecting when a man will have a premature or planned ejaculation

According to some of the people I interacted with... all these are the duties of the woman.... and if she should fail to conduct a thorough pre-flight check... her only other option is to go down with the plane... even when there is a parachute or a life jacket staring her in the face

............................................................................................

Anyway, this was too complicated for my small brain, so I have attempted to break it down in another scenario to see if I can "get it"... feel free to let me know if my analogy is right and if I a translating this properly......................

So basically, you and I are going to rob a bank

And the ground rules are:-

I alone should ensure that nothing goes wrong and that this robbery is successful.... no arrest... no casualties

If something goes wrong, however, my only option is to hold on to the money, no matter what

Even if I think the police are about to arrest me, or if the bags are weighing me down and making it difficult for me to escape.

I should hang on to it, because the money is important and it was my responsibility to ensure that this robbery went without a hitch.

Guess what, wake up from your slumber dude!

if you are not going to be held accountable for it, and you get to live on.. free and happy even though you are equally as guilty as I am...

Then I'm chucking this bag into the ditch and heading for the hills

This is not the Bonnie and Clyde show booboo... this is my life... and if you can't be bothered to get arrested with me

you dont get to tell me what to do with the stash.

its not as if you will even come and visit me in jail or wait for me to come back out... you just gone.... and you still think you have a say.

My guy ponder over these.