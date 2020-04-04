Stonebwoy Donates Hand Sanitizers And Other Items To The Ashaiman Police Department

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has distributed free hand sanitizers and other items to the Ashaiman Police Department to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The BHIM nation President who has been in self-quarantine all this while after he returned from his recent Europe tour for the mandatory 14 days period decided to do this donation as the first thing when he finally stepped out.

Stonebwoy, before he handed the items to the police department, urged Ghanaians to be supportive of each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also added that Ghanaians should not neglect the directives given by health officials and the president.

See the photos and videos from the presentation below