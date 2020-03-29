Producers and host of Asempa FM's ‘Ekosiisen’ quarantined after Obour interview

Listen to article

The Multimedia Group says it has directed producers and host of Ekosiisen – a show which airs on its radio station Asempa FM – to self-quarantine following an interview with music icon Obour.

According to a statement by the media organisation, the measure became necessary after the musician-cum-politician revealed during the interview on Friday that he had lost a close relative to Coronavirus.

“During the interview, Obour disclosed that he had lost a close relative to Covid-19. As a result, we immediately engaged a third-party company that disinfected the studios and entire Multimedia buildings as a necessary precaution. We have, in the meantime, asked the EKOSIISEN team to self-quarantine, while we seek expert medical advice on the matter,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the musician has denied reports by Multimedia that he concealed the travel history of his father, who died of coronavirus on Friday, from health officials.

I deem it extremely unfortunate that a media house of no mean repute as loy FM, lead brand of the Multimedia Group would churn out totally erroneous, if not blatant false information on events related to the death of my father on Friday 27th March 2020.

“My attention was drawn a few minutes ago to a news item delivered on Joy FM earlier today suggesting that I gave wrong information to health workers at the Emergency ward of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital regarding my Late Father Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour. For a media house that’s believed to adhere religiously to the ethics and tenets of media practice, I find this reportage totally inconsiderate and very irresponsible,” he said in a statement.