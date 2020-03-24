Medikal and Fella Makafui set to donate provisions to the needy in case of a possible lockdown

With the number of affected persons of the coronavirus disease in Ghana on the rise. The newly married couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal are doing something to help those in need in case of a possible lockdown.

Whiles the Minister for Information has stated that there wouldn’t be a lockdown, it would be most likely if the number keeps increasing at a higher rate.

The two announced on their social media platforms that they are making donations to some needy and poor people who can't afford to purchase some stuff due to this hard time.

They gave out a number that should be called for the sorting to occur.

Sharing a video of the provisions, they wrote: “My Husband and I will be bringing some hand sanitizers,some envelopes (Cash),food stuff and other items (Provisions) to those who can’t afford at the moment . Kindly DM our management with your location and contact @i.am.richie & @flowdelly491 / or Call 0548503799. #KeepSafe.”

Watch video below