JM To Donate Half Of His Life Savings To Fight Coronavirus

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew better known as JM has promised to donate half of his entire life savings to help fight the novel coronavirus Pandemic.

According to JM, he is worth over 1million Pounds and wouldn’t mind donating half of it just to see to it that the pandemic is curbed.

“This virus has really affected businesses and many things…but if it’s not curbed, how can the world progress ?I’m a Ghanaian so I am ready to donate half of my entire life savings to help fight this devilish disease,”Joseph Matthew sad on Hot 93.9FM

He continued, "I have over 1million pounds in my count —and in the next two weeks if things don’t come to normalcy, I will donate half of my money to the government of Ghana so help fight the pandemic."

Ghana has so far recorded 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with one death.

Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo has suspended all social gatherings including Church activities and closed down schools since March 16, 2020.

On Saturday, March 18, 2020, he announced the closure of all borders both by Land, Sea and Air space. Also a mandatory 14 days quarantine for all permitted travellers to Ghana as part of enhanced measures to control the spread of the disease.

Joseph Matthew is currently recording his long-awaited gospel album (Solid Rock) featuring his two hit tracks Hallelujah and ’Nyame Ye’ (God Is Good)

kindly watch his 'Nyame Ye' Video below

Source:HotfmGhana.com