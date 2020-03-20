ModernGhanalogo

20.03.2020 Exclusive News

Coronavirus: I’m Fine Out Here, Sarkodie Informs Fans

By Tilly Akua Nipaa
In the latest Instagram live video, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, reassures his fans and loved ones of his safety where he is.

320202093910-8dt2wjivvq-sark-682x1024

According to him, though his shows have been postponed or canceled till further notice, life is what matters and he is in good shape and healthy. He encourages his fans to stay safe and follow all the guidelines and rules by the government in order to stay safe.

The artist expresses his condolences for those who have lost their lives and loved ones as a result of the deadly coronavirus.

Watch video below
