Coronavirus: I’m Fine Out Here, Sarkodie Informs Fans

In the latest Instagram live video, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, reassures his fans and loved ones of his safety where he is.

According to him, though his shows have been postponed or canceled till further notice, life is what matters and he is in good shape and healthy. He encourages his fans to stay safe and follow all the guidelines and rules by the government in order to stay safe.

The artist expresses his condolences for those who have lost their lives and loved ones as a result of the deadly coronavirus.

