Papa Owura Tells Why Gospel Musicians Don't Charge To Perform In Churches

Gospel singer, Papa Owura, has reiterated the call for Ghanaian gospel music lovers to support their favourite artistes financially in order to help them sustain their careers and produce more quality songs.

Sharing his decade-long industry experience in an interview on Homebase TV, the 'Pɛyɛ' singer, said, unlike other popular musicians, the refusal by some Ghanaian gospel musicians to put price tags on their names is due to their own perception of their work as a "devine calling."

He said, since majority of gospel musicians see themselves as ministers and evangelists working for the Kingdom of God, they become uncomfortable when it comes to charging money to perform at events, especially inside churches, because they do not want financial disagreements to jeopardise their work.

Papa Owura however called on pastors to acknowledge the nobility and hardwork of such musicians by rewarding them handsomely to enable them have comfortable lives, adding that gospel musicians must also enjoy the fruits of their labour.

While veteran gospel musician, Elder Mireku, in a special documentary about his life and career, stated that he does not charge money when invited to perform at events, other contemporary gospel musicians have shared their experiences about how some churches take advantage of them after inviting them to perform, leaving them to cover their own expenses and eventually ending up broke.

Takoradi-based singer, Amy Newman, has in the past strongly advocated for churches to acknowledge the contribution of gospel musicians by giving them financial rewards to support their work.