14.03.2020 General News

Mr Bankz Talks About Money In New Song ‘Sika’ [Video]

By News Desk
Ghanaian artiste Mr Bankz, has released his single titled ‘Sika’ which features rapper Obibini and Nafa City.

The former member of the musical group Banka 2 Banka, Born Henry Ellorm Andrews, tells a story about how people suffer to make ends meet and how they enjoy life when they finally make it in life.

The song comes with an official music video was directed by Filmgod.

The song begins with a chorus by Mr Bankz and Nafa City with Obibini spicing it up with a rap verse.

