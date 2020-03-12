King Promise Defy Coronavirus To Thrill London Fans

King Promise last Sunday sold out the famous Scala event centre in London, the UK.

This was after previously selling out two other venues in Berlin and Hamburg.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee joins the likes of R2bees and Sarkodie to have done that with a concert in London.

King Promise's concert came off at a time coronavirus outbreak cases are on the rise around the world.

Wednesday reports suggested that figures show the US has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 28 deaths. Coachella, one of the world’s biggest music festivals in America, has also been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The UK has a total of 382 reported cases. British Health Minister Nadine Dorries is among that figure. She had the deadly virus, leading lawmakers to weigh suspending Parliament. The BBC reported that the number of cases in Europe continues to rise, with more than 10,000 in Italy. Italy remains on lockdown, and other European nations stepped up containment efforts.

Beijing is to require 14-day quarantines for all travellers arriving in the Chinese capital.

In Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has suspended foreign travel for all public officials. The move is part of measures being taken by the government to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus in Ghana.

Amid all these, it appears the creative art industry in Ghana is going about its normal business.

After Patapaa's amazing performance in Amsterdam and Dusseldorf, he has decided to cut short his tour of Europe.

King Promise is also gathering crowds in the UK. According to the organisers of his concert, over 1,500 music fans attended the event despite the scare about coronavirus.

The 'Tokyo' hitmaker was supported on the night by Ziezie, Eugy Official, Kojo Funds, NSG, Kwamz and Flavour, Brɛnya, Mr. Eazi, Quamina MP, Big Shaq and Priscilla (Love Island).

The show was hosted by comedian Eddy Kadi and Adesope (ShopsyDoo).

