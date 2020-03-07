ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2020 Exclusive News

First Set Of Photos And Videos From Medikal And Fella Makafui’s Traditional Marriage

By odarteyghnews.com
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Finally, the day has come for the celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui finally come together as husband and wife.

The speculations and doubts have finally been cleared as photos and videos from the traditional marriage of the couple just hit online.

From the pictures and videos seen, all is clear for the traditional marriage to take place successfully.

Pictures and videos from both the groom and bride’s camp have been compiled and ready for your viewing pleasure.

These photos and videos are the first set of photos and videos from the traditional wedding of the couple.

Photos and videos below;
