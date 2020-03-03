Shatta Wale Compares His International Features To Sarkodie

Listen to article

Shatta Wale in his quest to bring Sarkodie’s brand down has stated that the Ghanaian rapper is no match to him when it comes to international features and collaborations.

According to Shatta Wale in a post on Twitter, Sarkodie’s only international feature was with American rapper, Acehood back in 2014 and since then, he has not been able to feature any foreign artiste.

Music producer, Possigee sparked Shatta Wale’s rage when he disclosed that Sarkodie has featured an international artist way bigger than Jay Z.

Shatta Wale in his Twitter post to counter Sarkodie’s international appeal and the bragging by his Sarknation fans listed and compared his international features to that of Sarkodie.

See his post below:

@shattawalegh popular international features:

Dancehall:

Vybz Kartel

Alkaline

Shenseea

Vershon

Jahvinci

Gappy Ranks

Shawn Storm

Aidonia

Pop/Rap

Beyoncé

Mariahlynn Boss

Sarkodie Popular International features:

Rap/

Acehood

? #SarkodieIsKing in Tema 😂 bring it

