Gospel Singer K'Sei Jnr Drops Visuals For 'You Reign'

Ghanaian gospel singer/songwriter K’sei Junior has dropped the video for his much anticipated new single ‘You Reign’.
The singer who was born as Norris Kwadwo Osei and hails from Efiduase Asokore a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana seeks to exalt and glorify God for his unflinching love towards humanity.
‘You Reign’ was produced by Hilltop Inc. with video direction by GTown.
Watch "You Reign" from below
You can stream via all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer
Connect with K’sei Junior on all social media platforms
