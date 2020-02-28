ModernGhanalogo

28.02.2020 New Release

Gospel Singer K'Sei Jnr Drops Visuals For 'You Reign'

By Hassan Nankwe
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghanaian gospel singer/songwriter K’sei Junior has dropped the video for his much anticipated new single ‘You Reign’.

The singer who was born as Norris Kwadwo Osei and hails from Efiduase Asokore a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana seeks to exalt and glorify God for his unflinching love towards humanity.

‘You Reign’ was produced by Hilltop Inc. with video direction by GTown.

Watch "You Reign" from below

You can stream via all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer on

Connect with K’sei Junior on all social media platforms

Facebook - K’sei Junior

Twitter - @kseijunior1

Instagram - @kseijunior

Youtube - K’sei Junior

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Regional Contributor
