Musicians To Undergo One-Week Training To Explore Foreign Markets

A week-long workshop for Ghanaian musicians geared at educating and providing the necessary foundation and tools required to enter the international market is billed to start on Monday at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) headquarters in Accra.

The workshop, BEATWAVES gathered, was being organized by MUSIGA with sponsorship from organizations to promote Ghanaian music on the international market.

The workshop which forms part of activities line up to mark this year's edition of the annual Music Week Festival (MWF), will also educate musicians with the technical and scientific aspect of producing, mixing and mastering Ghanaian genres.

The highlights of the festival include seminars and symposiums on different musical genre and a highlife concert among others.

It is expected that many artistes, music producers, managers, studio owners and all stakeholders in the music industry will meet to share ideas and to throw more insight into their activities.

The workshop will further introduce participants to foreign expertise, their influences and benefits to our style of music.

It is also expected to avail participants with the legalities and policies of the industry as a whole, such as copyright, publishing and licensing among others.

In a chat, Bessa Simons a veteran musician and acting president of MUSIGA said the workshop would help improve the current copyright system and educate the industry players on the advantages and benefits on offer to them.

Bessa said the workshop aligned with MUSIGA's vision of ensuring that its members acquired basic skills in music to enable them meet international standards.

He added that it had an objective to market Ghana's music on the international market and to create a platform to bring together new musicians to explore the future of the industry.

Renowned professionals in the local music industry and resource persons will take participants through topics such as copyright and modern music business in the country.

