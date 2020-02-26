Kobina Ansah Talks About Timelines In New Play, Emergency Wedding, This April

Listen to article

"FInish university at 23. Get a decent job at 25. Get married at 26. Have children at 27."

The above is a perfect illustration of the timelines many give themselves at a certain stage in their lives. Even though these self-made deadlines sometimes are met, one puts undue pressure on themselves when they are not, especially when it comes to marriage.

The theme of Kobina Ansah's new play is not only thought-provoking but also very timely ~ man's deadline is not God's deadline. He adds, "Man has his timelines but God has the clock."

The 'The Mirror' columnist is known for his captivating style of capturing life lessons in his plays and Emergency Wedding promises to be another mind-blowing piece of art. Some of his previous plays include The Boy Called A Girl, I Want To Sue God and Tribeless among others.

Happening on Saturday, 25th and Sunday, 26th April, 2020 at National Theatre, the first show of Emergency Wedding is at 3pm and second show, 7pm. Tickets are going for 40 GHS (before 8th March) and 60 GHS (after 8th March).

To buy tickets, dial *725#. Till number 10523627.

Source: Scribe News