Africa’s Favourite Celebration Of Comedy Here Again!

Johannesburg, 20 February 2020: It’s official! The much-anticipated Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns with another mouth-watering feast of comedy over four hilariously jam-packed days, promising to be one of the biggest celebrations of funny on the continent for 2020!

The largest independent international comedy festival in Africa, JICF, rolls out its fourth edition with over 30 local, continental and international comedians taking over The Mandela, Lesedi and Space.com Theatres at the Joburg Theatre precinct in Braamfontein, from Wednesday, 15 April to Saturday, 18 April 2020.

Audiences looking forward to great comedy from the best comedians that Africa and the globe have to offer or just wanting to experience a fun night out on the town are in for a massive treat this year.

Once again, South Africa will be strongly represented by some of its funniest men and women proudly flying the flag up high at this year’s edition. The Mzansi contingent for the 2020 instalment includes Jason Goliath, Celeste Ntuli, Mpho Popps, Kagiso Lediga, Joey Rasdien, Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, Tats Nkonzo, Rob van Vuuren, Robby Collins, Mojak Lehoko, Yaaseen Barnes, Thabiso Mhlongo, Lindy Johnson, Ebenezer Dibakwane amongst others to be confirmed in due course.

Continental acts confirmed thus far are African giants Salvado (Uganda) and Alfred Kainga (Zimbabwe) who are set to impress Johannesburg audiences with their unique Afrocentric style of comedy.

Over the next few weeks, more shows and international comedy talents will be added to the festival line-up with every indication of another bumper comedy extravaganza in store.

“I am excited to reveal that the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is back with a bang this year. We are thrilled to bring over 30 of the most exciting acts in SA, the continent and the globe to Johannesburg for a few days of exceptional comedy and memorable fun. We are looking to build on the successes of the previous editions and provide our audiences with another novel and unforgettable comedy experience,” says Takunda Bimha, Founder and Director for JICF.

“We are excited to collaborate with this year’s edition of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. Our role is to amplify a great offering the festival has to offer to millions of South Africans. Through this partnership, SABC 2 will be broadcasting the Johannesburg International Comedy festival stand up offering comprising of the best from the previous editions which will take place every Saturday, over four weeks starting from the 11th of April 2020. Through this partnership, premium comedy content will now be accessible to a wider audience, elevating the JICF to new heights. SABC 2 is now a channel where JICF belongs.” – Dichaba Phalatse, SABC TV Network Marketing Manager.

The current line-up of festival shows to look forward to are:

THIS IS SATAFRIKA

Proudly brought to you by Kagiso Lediga, the grand opening show of the Festival will feature comedians, celebrities, pastors and other interesting Mzansi personalities. This show will be a comedy extravaganza of epic proportions and a hilarious take on all the funny goings on in South Africa today.

TRIGGERED

Hosted by Joey Rasdien featuring Lindy Johnson and international comedians (to be announced soon), these hilarious comedians have got some things to get off their chests. Expect them to bring the heat to the stage! Do not bring your mother-in-law along to this show....or maybe do!

TRENDING COMICS

Hosted by Mpho Popps featuring Ebenaezer Dibakwane and a variety of international comedians. These comedians are tearing it up on the streets right now! Don’t miss this show as you are guaranteed laughs for days and a damn good night out!

STAND UP AFRICA

Saturday, 18th April 2020

Lesedi Theatre

18:00pm

R200

Hosted by Tats Nkonzo featuring Thabiso Mhlongo, Salvado (Uganda), Alfred Kainga (Zimbabwe) as well as a number of continental comedians. Dubbed as a festival favourite, we bring you yet another mouth-watering line up showcasing some of the continent’s finest comedians. Loudly and proudly African we Stan!

JICF ALL STARS

Hosted by Jason Goliath featuring Celeste Ntuli, Rob van Vuuren, Yaaseen Barnes and various international comedians to be announced soon. JICF All Stars is a specially curated line-up of the finest local and international headlining comedians that will be a fitting climax to this year’s festival. Fans can expect this to be a comedy show of the year contender!

● ONE NIGHT STANDS – Get up-close-and-personal with some of your favourite Mzansi comedians and their shows at this year’s festival: with more to be announced, the following have already been confirmed

Mojak Lehoko: presents Mojak & Friends

Space.Com Theatre

Saturday 18 April 2020 at 15.00pm

Chester Missing & Conrad Koch: How To End Racism

Lesedi Theatre

Saturday 18 April 2020 at 16:00pm

Robby Collins: Iyeza

Space.Com Theatre

Saturday 18 April 2020 at 16:30pm

The age restriction for all comedy shows is 16 years old.

“Our programming strategy for the past three festivals has proven to be a winning formula that’s landed well with our audiences. We are aiming for more of the same, if not even better this year. Particularly, I’m very proud of the local contingent that’s on our bill which combines some of the biggest names in South African comedy with the hottest comedy talent that’s coming out of the local scene today. With the array of world-class continental and international talent that we will be announcing soon, this promises to be a truly vintage year for the Festival,” Bimha concludes.

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival takes place at the Joburg Theatre, from Wednesday, 15 April to Saturday, 18 April 2020. For more information on the various showtimes, line-ups and comedians, visit www.jicf.co.za or www.webtickets.co.za. Tickets range from R150to R250 and are now also available at www.joburgtheatre.com or by calling 0861 670 670.

ABOUT JOHANNESBURG INTERNATIONAL COMEDY SHOW

Established in 2015, the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival has become one of the biggest celebrations of stand-up comedy on the continent. It showcases the very best in local and international comedy talent performing to thousands of fans in multiple shows across the different venues at the world-class Joburg Theatre. The festival continues to have a strong working partnership with one of the biggest properties in Europe, the Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland which turns 31 this year!