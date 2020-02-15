Abeiku Santana Appointed Ghana Mobile Phone Lottery Ambassador

Listen to article

“Radio Master” and entertainment personality Abeiku Aggrey Santana has been appointed as Ghana Mobile Lottery Ambassador.

In a social media post sighted by this reporter, the versatile broadcaster confirmed his new role with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with “Wo tiri y3”, a new lottery operative.

Abeiku Santana emphasised that one does not need to use a sophisticated phone to play the game but any type of mobile phone can access the game.

He cautioned that only people above 18 years are eligible to play.

Evelyn Addo a seamstress and recent winner from Accra said “… it is a great game. I won 20,000 cedis and it was very exciting. I like how easy it is to play just using my mobile phone”.

Richard Akoto Bamfo the Head of Customer Experience at Wotiriy? Lottery said “We launched this game to offer our customers value for money. The game provides an opportunity for participants to enjoy weekly wins through the convenience of their mobile phones."

He added that there will be weekly draws and players can win from different prize categories with a one-time participation in the jackpot prize that starts at 50,000 cedis.

The public is urged to see the newspapers, listen to the radio and visit the Facebook page for more details on exactly how to play this exciting new *787# game.

About the game

In partnership with the National Lottery Authority a new lottery operative called "Wotiriye" has introduced an exciting mobile phone-based game called; *787#. The goal of this game is to simplify the experience of playing the lottery.

Anyone over 18 with a mobile phone can play - and they do not even need to have an expensive phone because the game works with any type of mobile phone.

Followers who want to play and win big at their own convenience simply have to dial *787# and follow the prompts on their mobile phones. There is a small fee of 5.00 cedis to play, and participants can win from 6 different prize categories with weekly wins of up to 20,000 cedis and a jackpot that will start at 50,000 cedis.

The game is played through the draw of random numbers and winners are determined by matching the selected digits with parts of their mobile phone numbers. The game has already run in a pilot program in certain parts of the country, and has been very well received.